Thoma Bravo on Monday said it would acquire spend management company Coupa Software in an all-cash deal that values the company at $8 billion.

Why it matters: That valuation is about 30% above its closing price Friday, but 78% below the company's all-time high in February 2021.

Of note: Thoma Bravo will pay $81 per share for Coupa, reportedly outbidding Vista Equity Partners.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will take a minority stake.

The intrigue: Not all shareholders have been happy about Coupa's talks to go private. HMI Capital, which owns a roughly 4.8% stake of Coupa, last week said it believes the business could fetch $95 a share.

"We do not believe this is a good time to sell a software company given the near-term economic uncertainties and multi-year lows in software valuations," the investment firm wrote in a letter to Coupa's board.

HMI Capital did not respond to a request for comment on the Thoma Bravo deal on Monday.