Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Microsoft takes LSEG stake, echoing Google

Lucinda Shen
Illustration of people holding up signs in the shape of the Microsoft logo

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Microsoft agreed to buy a roughly 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group today as part of a 10-year partnership to place the exchange on the cloud. The stake was valued at about $2 billion as of Friday.

Why it matters: Financial services companies have been slow to adopt the cloud over security fears. But major providers have been making in-roads in part by inking deals like this one.

Flashback: Just last year, Google bought a $1 billion stake in CME Group as part of a 10-year partnership to put the derivatives exchange operator on the cloud.

By the numbers: LSEG, which also owns data company Refinitiv, will spend at least $2.8 billion over the course of the partnership.

  • In addition, the deal will integrate other parts of the Microsoft empire into LSEG. For instance, Miscrosoft365, Teams, and A.I. will all be used in some way within LSEG.
Go deeper