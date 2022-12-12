Microsoft takes LSEG stake, echoing Google
Microsoft agreed to buy a roughly 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group today as part of a 10-year partnership to place the exchange on the cloud. The stake was valued at about $2 billion as of Friday.
Why it matters: Financial services companies have been slow to adopt the cloud over security fears. But major providers have been making in-roads in part by inking deals like this one.
Flashback: Just last year, Google bought a $1 billion stake in CME Group as part of a 10-year partnership to put the derivatives exchange operator on the cloud.
By the numbers: LSEG, which also owns data company Refinitiv, will spend at least $2.8 billion over the course of the partnership.
- In addition, the deal will integrate other parts of the Microsoft empire into LSEG. For instance, Miscrosoft365, Teams, and A.I. will all be used in some way within LSEG.