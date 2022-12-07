FTX's strategy for entering the traditional finance market was heavily rooted in investments and acquisitions, based on a spreadsheet unveiled by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Once considered J.P. Morganesque for its expansion into traditional finance, FTX's bold bets are now considered signs of its overzealous folly as pieces of the empire go up for sale.

By the numbers: FTX invested about $270 million in the "Flash Boys" exchange IEX in a deal that gave the former a path to eventually buy the latter. That deal, notably, was done by swapping IEX and FTX shares, Axios previously reported.

FTX Ventures also struck a $100 million convertible debt deal with Dave, the mobile banking app now trading for pennies. Meanwhile, Alameda struck a $15 million PIPE deal.

Alameda's venture arm held a $35 million stake in Africa-focused payments company Chipper Cash.

And it held a near $20 million stake in StockTwits, the social stock-trading platform, and a $15 million stake in embedded trading company DriveWealth.

Other smaller bets in the fintech space included DoNotPay and Cogni.

Yes, but: Whether these bets were driven more by strategy or whim is debatable. The Sam Bankman-Fried universe also appears to hold stakes in companies that have little to do with finance, crypto, the metaverse, or with his own personal goal of pandemic prevention.

For example, bets in Figma and SpaceX.

Between the lines: The portfolio is messily constructed, heavily correlated, and lacking in walls between Alameda and FTX.