Questions arise for Crypto SPACs after FTX and Circle

Data: SPACInsider; Table: Axios Visuals

After Circle ended its SPAC deal Monday, a question loomed: How many crypto companies in line for a SPAC will actually list?

Why it matters: SPAC demand has plunged throughout the year. Add to that Circle's cancelation and the FTX craziness, and the reality is that getting a deal across the finish line will be extremely difficult.

What they're saying: “Given the ‘risk-off’ mood on Wall Street and the downturn in the crypto, SPAC and equity markets ... I think we will see more cancellations, particularly after the FTX/Alameda blowup,” Architect Partners managing director Peter Stoneberg wrote in an email.

Context: Some 10 SPACS that have agreed to take a crypto-related company public are still active, according to data from SPACInsider.

Many have extended the deadline to complete their deal many times — reflecting the tougher regulatory environment these companies are now facing.

Notably, exchange company Bullish (which plans to go public with Far Peak Acquisition) pushed its date to complete its deal back to Dec. 31.

Crypto mining player Bitdeer and Blue Safari extended their deadline to Dec. 14, and later sought to push it out even later, into 2023.

Between the lines: Not all these players are created equal, with companies that directly handle crypto assets probably facing more danger of a breakup than others, like those that provide cloud services to crypto businesses.