Questions arise for Crypto SPACs after FTX and Circle
After Circle ended its SPAC deal Monday, a question loomed: How many crypto companies in line for a SPAC will actually list?
Why it matters: SPAC demand has plunged throughout the year. Add to that Circle's cancelation and the FTX craziness, and the reality is that getting a deal across the finish line will be extremely difficult.
What they're saying: “Given the ‘risk-off’ mood on Wall Street and the downturn in the crypto, SPAC and equity markets ... I think we will see more cancellations, particularly after the FTX/Alameda blowup,” Architect Partners managing director Peter Stoneberg wrote in an email.
Context: Some 10 SPACS that have agreed to take a crypto-related company public are still active, according to data from SPACInsider.
- Many have extended the deadline to complete their deal many times — reflecting the tougher regulatory environment these companies are now facing.
- Notably, exchange company Bullish (which plans to go public with Far Peak Acquisition) pushed its date to complete its deal back to Dec. 31.
- Crypto mining player Bitdeer and Blue Safari extended their deadline to Dec. 14, and later sought to push it out even later, into 2023.
Between the lines: Not all these players are created equal, with companies that directly handle crypto assets probably facing more danger of a breakup than others, like those that provide cloud services to crypto businesses.