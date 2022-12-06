Data: FT Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals

Investors tucked their checkbooks deeper into their pockets in November, leading to the slowest month for fintech fundraising in two years, according to FT Partners data.

Why it matters: Fundraising activity looked promising in September and October, but this month's data shows that the uptick was a temporary, and that a funding slowdown worsened in November.

By the numbers: Investors put $3.3 billion into fintech startups in November, the lowest monthly figure since the same month in 2020.

Background: The fintech market, alongside much of venture capital, remains in a fundraising stalemate.

Many investors are unwilling to finance more deals as they wait for valuations to come down even more. As a result, founders don't want to fundraise and risk a down round.

Bottom line: Uncertainty is likely to reign through the holidays for those in the fintech space.