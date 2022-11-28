Atom Bank pushes back IPO
U.K.-based Atom Bank raised 30 million pounds and is pushing back its IPO plans to 2024, according to the Financial Times.
Why it matters: Like many fintechs, Atom Bank is trying to wait it out for better markets.
Details: The 30 million round is meant to tide Atom Bank over as it seeks to raise another 50 million next year, per the FT.
Context: The valuation of Atom, a consumer-facing business, has yo-yo-ed in the bank's lifetime — surging as high as 530 million pounds and dropping to roughly half of that in 2021.
- Like most fintechs, Atom Bank received a boost from the pandemic, eventually raising at a 475 million valuation in February.
- Atom Bank was in talks to go public earlier this year in a merger with Wilbur Ross's SPAC but ended those conversations and instead opted to go for an IPO in the U.K.
- Now both SPAC and IPO markets are dead.
Of note: Atom Bank has not yet responded to a request for comment on whether the company has a new valuation after the 30 million pound raise.