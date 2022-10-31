Apollo taps Anchorage Digital for crypto custody
Apollo Global Management is expanding its exposure to crypto and other digital assets through a partnership with federally chartered crypto custodian Anchorage Digital.
Why it matters: Despite a decline in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year, institutional investors continue to show an appetite for making crypto a part of their portfolios.
Between the lines: Anchorage was the first crypto-native company to receive a banking charter from the OCC in January 2021, giving it a leg up in working with institutional investors like Apollo.
- According to a Reuters report, the firms began working together in the middle of last year.
- Apollo was also an investor in Anchorage's $350 million Series D funding round announced last December, which valued the company at $3 billion.