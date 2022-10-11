Airwallex, a Melbourne, Australia-based cross-border payments startup, raised $100 million in new funding from existing investors.

Why it matters: In a challenging fundraising environment, flat is the new up when it comes to late-stage startup valuations.

Details: The financing is an extension to Airwallex's Series E round, announced last September, and maintains a flat $5.5 billion valuation.

Existing investors Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent participated.

They were joined by Australian superannuation fund HostPlus and an unnamed North American pension fund.

Between the lines: 2022 has not been kind to the late-stage startup market, as many companies have been forced to raise down rounds or bridge rounds at flat valuations.

Airwallex says its customer base has more than doubled and revenue has increased by 184% year-over-year — but its valuation has not budged since its last raise.

“Last year, it took two weeks to raise $100 million,” Airwallex CEO Jack Zhang said in an interview with TechCrunch. “This year, it took four months. We think it was a good outcome that we were able to raise the money at all.”

Of note: Airwallex has raised more than $900 million since being founded in 2015.