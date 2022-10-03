Amsterdam-based tech investor Prosus is terminating a $4.7 billion deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk, which it was planning to combine with its global payments subsidiary PayU.

Why it matters: Macroeconomic conditions and a decline in fintech valuations are causing some companies to rethink their M&A strategies and, in some cases, walk away from deals entirely.

Flashback: The all-cash deal was announced last August and would have been the second-largest M&A purchase of an Indian firm, after Walmart’s $16 billion buyout of Flipkart in 2018.

The company’s three founders stood to make about $1.4 billion from the deal, with another $3 billion going to major investors.

State of play: But a lot has changed since the deal was announced, as public and private valuations of fintech firms have fallen dramatically.

Prosus shares have declined about 27% this year.

The intrigue: Prosus would say only that "certain conditions" weren't met by its Sept. 30 deadline, even though the deal recently obtained regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India was also needed, Bloomberg reports.

Of note: According to Pitchbook, BillDesk had raised about $93 million from investors like Visa, Temasek, General Atlantic and March Capital.