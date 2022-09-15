M&A in the wealth management space was a popular topic of conversation at the Future Proof Festival in Huntington Beach, California, this week.

Why it matters: While other sectors of the M&A market may have slowed down due to macroeconomic concerns, the pace of dealmaking between RIAs and broker-dealers still seems brisk.

By the numbers: “This year to date, there have been something like 120 transactions, representing $160 billion in assets traded,” Bluespring Wealth Partners president David Canter said.

Despite record year-over-year growth in the number of transactions in the space, Canter said that activity represents just a tiny fraction of the almost 15,000 RIAs in the market today.

And that activity is likely to continue, Mariner Wealth Advisors managing director Kevin Corbett said. “We haven't seen deal flow slow down … it's just not happening.”

The big picture: It’s not just deal activity that is high, but also the valuations that deals are being done at.

“We're currently in an environment that is almost a conspiracy to drive down valuations. We have economic turmoil across the world, and in the U.S., interest rates are going up, and there are a whole number of different negative factors. Yet valuations continue to be really strong today,” DeVoe & Company CEO David DeVoe said.

Yes, but: Some of those headline valuations and multiples hide some of the underlying structure of the deals being done.

“I think it's important to really put those in context. Most headline multiples are possible valuations based on a series of earn-outs and other contingencies that continue to exist,” MarketCounsel Consulting CEO Brian Hamburger said.

Between the lines: Succession planning is one primary reason RIAs want to sell their practices, but it’s not the only one.

Many are looking to partner with larger institutions that have built platforms allowing them to serve their clients in a deeper, more meaningful way.

“It's not just about an owner-operator or founder trying to satisfy his retirement plan,” Corbett said.

Yes, and: Talent retention is another area driving selling activity. If firms are not creating a compelling opportunity for their next-generation advisers, Corbett said, “those folks are going to be looking for new homes.”