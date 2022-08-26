Biden's student loan package gives SoFi a boost

Data: S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The release of President Biden's long-awaited student-loan relief package made a lot of borrowers happy this week. It put a momentary smile on SoFi investors' faces, too.

Why it matters: The administration is creating ripple effects across the fintech industry, ushering in tougher financial regulators, higher interest rates, and shaking up the student loan space.

Context: SoFi is a fintech lender that got its start in student loan refinancing, which remains a significant part of its business.

Driving the news: SoFi's stock popped 4% on Thursday after the Biden student loan plan was released (though it was down 6% around noon on Friday amid a broader tech sell-off on Fed comments).

Analysts also believe the package will give borrowers more certainty, reviving demand for student loan refinancing.

Yes, but: It's still unclear to what extent refinancing volumes will return. Year to date, SoFi shares have fallen 60% to around $6 per share.