Digit, an automated savings app bought last year by Oportun, was fined $2.7 million Wednesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for causing users to incur overdraft fees.

Why it matters: The enforcement action highlights the risk that fintechs run by promising to automate consumers’ bills, payments or savings accounts. The action comes less than a year after the company’s acquisition.

How it works: Digit uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze users’ checking-account data and determine how much it can save for each consumer, automatically deducting small sums from their accounts and storing them in a “Rainy Day Fund.”

Yes, but: According to the CFPB, the algorithm didn’t work as advertised and routinely caused consumers’ checking accounts to incur overdraft fees.

Digit received nearly 70,000 overdraft reimbursement requests since 2017 and declined more than 7,200 of those requests, the CFPB said.

The intrigue: Digit was acquired by Oportun, a publicly traded small-dollar lender, last December.

But Oportun has had its own separate run-in with federal and state regulators: It was investigated last year for collection practices against borrowers who couldn’t repay loans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, Oportun withdrew its application for a bank charter last fall.

What they’re saying: In a statement sent to Axios, an Oportun spokesperson said Digit first received an inquiry from the CFPB in June 2020, and the company was aware of it during the acquisition process.

“Through the investigation, it was found that with a success rate of better than 99.99%, Digit isn’t ‘perfect,’ meaning a Digit Save transaction caused an overdraft fee for one of our members less than 0.008% of the time,” the spokesperson wrote.

“As a result, Digit owes 1,947 members approximately $35 each, for a total of $68,145. In addition, Digit will pay a civil money penalty of $2.7 million. While we disagree with the CFPB on this matter, we are happy to have it settled.”

Of note: Oportun shares have fallen more than 60% since the Digit acquisition closed and are off more than 3% in Wednesday morning trading.

