Li Ka-shing's conglomerate, CK Group, said it is in negotiations to sell its remaining shares in AMTD Group — the company behind a similarly named Hong Kong-based fintech that inexplicably become a $310 billion company overnight.

Why it matters: AMTD Digital (NYSE AMTD) went public in mid-July, and soared to its new multi-billion valuation with just $25 million in revenue for the year ending April 2021. Now, investors are taking notice of its dirty laundry.

Of note: AMTD Digital founder Calvin Choi, a former UBS banker who effectively controls the company via a messy web of businesses, is facing a potential two year license ban in Hong Kong for failing to report potential conflicts of interest.

Choi has also previously faced accusations of financial fraud.

Driving the news: CK Group made no mention of the potential ban or fraud accusations, but it did seek to distance itself from AMTD.

"The CK Group does not hold any shares in AMTD Digital and has no business dealings with the company," CK Group representatives wrote in a statement.

The company added that it had sold a majority of its shares in AMTD Group, the parent company of AMTD Digital, nearly ten years ago. CK Group now holds less than 4% of remaining shares in AMTD Group.

State of play: With a very small float, AMTD Digital is a highly volatile stock. As of early Thursday, the company is trading at a roughly $166.5 billion valuation.