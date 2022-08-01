Crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger is in talks to raise at least $100 million in new funding, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: As contagion has spread through multiple centralized crypto exchanges, more digital asset investors are looking for the type of self-custody and added security a hardware wallet provides.

Flashback: Last June, Ledger raised $380 million at a valuation of more than $1.5 billion. But this new funding will reportedly give the crypto hardware maker a higher valuation than that.

Context: The company's fundraising comes as a number of centralized crypto exchanges have halted customer withdrawals, with some entering bankruptcy proceedings.