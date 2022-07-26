Chart: Axios VIsuals; Data: S&P Capital IQ

Shares of e-commerce company Shopify dropped over 16% in trading Tuesday after the company cut 10% of its workforce, pushing its stock below its lowest pandemic-era closing pricing.

Why it matters: Many companies thought the pandemic would accelerate certain digital trends, including e-commerce and fintech. That turned out to be more wishful thinking than previously was thought.

Driving the news: In a somber letter to employees, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke offered a mea culpa for making that gamble.