Crypto lender CoinFlex says it has begun arbitration proceedings in Hong Kong to recover $84 million in losses from a "single large customer" who defaulted on his positions last month.

Why it matters: After pausing withdrawals last month, CoinFlex still has a long way to go to shore up liquidity and make customers whole.

Details: CoinFlex previously estimated a loss of $47 million from the customer's positions in Flex, the company’s native token.

However, due to the token's value crashing over the past month, those losses nearly doubled as it liquidated those positions.

The intrigue: In its latest update, the company declined to name the customer who defaulted, but CEO David Lamb had previously identified him as Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver.

Ver denied those allegations, saying that a counter-party instead owed him a "substantial sum of money."

What's next: CoinFlex said arbitration could take 12 months to complete.