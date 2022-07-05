Vauld, a Singapore-based crypto lending startup, is in talks to be acquired by London-based Nexo, as consolidation hits the nascent industry.

Why it matters: After a contagion of bad debt has spread across the crypto lending space, we’re seeing some well-capitalized players making opportunistic acquisitions.

Driving the news: Vauld founder Darshan Bathija confirmed on Tuesday that it had signed an indicative term sheet with Nexo to acquire up to 100% of the company.

On Monday, Vauld announced it had suspended all withdrawals, trading, and deposits on its platform.

In its statement, the company said customers had withdrawn nearly $200 million since June 12, when the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed.

Context: Vauld is just the latest crypto firm to acknowledge financial troubles due to unpaid debts and heavy customer withdrawals.

Crypto brokerage Voyager Digital recently suspended all trading on its platform.

Crypto lenders Celsius and Babel Financce have hired financial advisers and are evaluating the potential of initiating bankruptcy proceedings.

And Three Arrows Capital — the crypto hedge fund at the center of the industry's debt crisis — filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy on Friday.

On Friday, BlockFi announced a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX giving the latter the option to acquire the troubled crypto lending startup “at a variable price of up to $240M based on performance triggers.”

BlockFi had previously raised $350 million at a $3 billion valuation in March 2021.

Of note: In a Twitter thread last month, Nexo offered to acquire “any remaining qualifying assets of Celsius."

The big picture: This is just the start of the unwinding and reorganization of struggling firms across the crypto ecosystem.