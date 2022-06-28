Who is CoinFLEX's mystery debtor?

CoinFLEX, a crypto lender, is planning to sell about $47 million in tokens in the hope of restarting withdrawals, CEO Mark Lamb wrote in a Tuesday blog post.

The token, rvUSD, will offer 20% annual returns.

Why it's the BFD: CoinFLEX halted withdrawals about a week ago after a single, major, longtime customer failed to repay debt — highlighting the weak risk-controls dogging several crypto lenders.

Details: CoinFLEX isn't disclosing the customer's identity, only that this "individual is a high-integrity person of significant means, experiencing temporary liquidity issues due to a credit (and price) crunch in crypto markets (and non-crypto markets), with substantial shareholdings in several unicorn private companies and a large portfolio."

Usually, CoinFLEX says it would auto-liquidate the customer's position, but the two sides had an agreement that prevented that from happening.

The company has previously said the customer is not the beleaguered hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital.

Background: Polychain Capital, Electric Capital, and Digital Currency Group back CoinFLEX.

Why (the customer's identity) matters: CoinFLEX plans to payout rvUSD holders primarily via this one customer repaying debt. And without a clear idea of who the customer is, rvUSD holders will have to trust CoinFLEX's trust in said customer. And, again, there's no guarantee CoinFLEX will be repaid in full.