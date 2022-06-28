Bloomberg reported yesterday that crypto giant FTX was weighing options to acquire Robinhood, the stock-trading company that has struggled to regain its pandemic-era prominence.

Why it matters: Investors traded aggressively on the news, with shares of Robinhood jumping 14% yesterday.

In response: FTX released a statement following the story's release that appeared to deny the contents of the article ... but didn't really.

"We are excited about Robinhood's business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them, and I have always been impressed by the business that Vlad and his team have built," FTX CEO Bankman-Fried said in a statement. "That being said there are no active M&A conversations with Robinhood."

Between the lines: The Bloomberg story claimed that FTX held internal discussions about a potential acquisition, not that it had held M&A conversations with Robinhood.

When asked if the company had held internal discussions about an acquisition, FTX was more evasive. "We can neither confirm nor deny," the spokesperson said.

Strategically speaking, an acquisition of Robinhood wouldn't be insane for FTX. The latter has been building out its U.S. business and stepping aggressively into stocks.

Robinhood was predictably mum on the whole story: "We're not going to be commenting on speculation," a spokesperson responded.

Yes, but: There's a few more steps to go before an acquisition. Namely, the two sides need to actually be in talks — and that currently does not appear to be the case.

There's also the big question of whether Robinhood's two founders, who hold 63% of the voting power in the company, want to sell.

Keeping track: In the spring, Bankman-Fried spent about $648.3 million to buy the initial stake in Robinhood. That stake is now worth $508.7 million.

That, however, is not a bad thing if the end game is to buy Robinhood. The lower the stock price goes — and the longer it stays that way — the more likely it is that Robinhood sells.

Bottom line: There's several more steps before we get into real M&A territory for Robinhood and FTX. That's not to say a deal can't happen, just that it's early.