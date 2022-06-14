The fall in crypto prices, not surprisingly, has led to a slowdown in crypto venture deals, according to Archetype venture partner Katherine Wu. But it's also shaping where investors put their money.

Why it matters: As consumer interest in crypto subsides, more venture dollars will shape the underlying infrastructure powering web3 applications.

Driving the news: At an event in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Wu told Axios' Dan Primack that the pace of dealmaking is slowing down, and the market is seeing some price correction in the valuation of early-stage crypto startups.