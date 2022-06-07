BlockFi, a crypto lending company, is set to close on a new round of funding that will value it significantly below its last valuation, per The Block.

Why it's the BFD: Founders are finally beginning to lower their expectations to match what investors are willing to pay — even in crypto.

Context: Back in April, BlockFi hired JPMorgan to raise a new round of funding at a potentially higher valuation, though no number had been determined.

Since then, markets have soured on crypto assets even more while institutional demand has also waned.

The company was last valued around $4.5 billion, but is now reportedly closing a round that would value it at $1 billion. Bain Capital Ventures is said to be leading the new round of funding.

What they're saying: “BlockFi does not comment on market rumors,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.