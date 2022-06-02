Early-stage VC firm Resolute Ventures is betting on the wisdom of the crowd — or at least, the wisdom of its portfolio — by committing $5 million to a DAO of founders it has backed to source and invest in pre-seed startups.

Why it matters: The Resolute DAO will be an early test of how effective these types of investment-by-committee projects can be.

Details: Resolute Ventures gathered more than 40 portfolio founders to participate in the DAO, which will source and vote on the opportunity to invest in early-stage web3 startups.

"What I saw in some other DAOs is that it looks like an investment club with a bunch of high-net-worth angel types pooling their capital together and making decisions. We wanted to take this in a different direction," Resolute Ventures' Raanan Bar-Cohen says.

To do that, Resolute Ventures is fronting the money and relying on founder participants to bring the deal flow.

"DAO members are bringing the investment opportunities, not putting in their own capital but collectively running the governance — the pitch process, the decision process, and support after the investment," Bar-Cohen says.

How it works: The DAO will be able to write checks of up to $150,000 for each startup, which will result in more than 30 investments from the initial $5 million commitment.

For a deal to be approved, the DAO will need a third of its members to show up for a vote to have a quorum, and would then need a majority of those voting to back the investment.

Alternatively, the DAO has a steering committee that can approve an investment with a majority vote, or five of the nine committee members.

On the back end, "the DAO will take 20% of the profits and then the rest goes back to the LPs, who get their capital back and then the lion's share of returns," Bar-Cohen says.

Yes, but: It's still unclear how those proceeds will be split between DAO participants; that's one detail that will probably be decided by the members themselves, according to Bar-Cohen.