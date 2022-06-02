Canonical Crypto, a new $20 million fund for investing in web3 infrastructure startups, is coming to market with backing from heavy hitters in the crypto world.

Why it matters: While nine- and 10-figure crypto funds get all the attention, even the investors running those vehicles recognize there's still plenty of opportunity for smaller funds specifically focused on backing web3 startups at the earliest stages.

Canonical's LPs are a veritable who's who of crypto investors, including a16z's Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, Coinbase's Shan Aggarwal, Dragonfly Capital's Haseeb Qureshi, FTX Ventures' Amy Wu, Haystack's Semil Shah and Pear VC's Mar Hershenson.

Details: The fund was launched by Anand Iyer, a longtime Silicon Valley investor and operator who spent several years in developer relations at Microsoft and founded childcare startup Trusted before catching the crypto bug.

Iyer began teaching a DeFi masterclass a few years back and was most recently a visiting partner at Pear VC, where he focused on crypto and web3 investments.

Now on his own, he expects to make around 40-50 pre-seed and seed investments out of the fund, with its typical check size ranging from $250,000 to $500,000.

Canonical has already made 16 investments in startups building web3 infrastructure, including Solana NFT marketplace Formfunction, low-code dApp platform Thirdweb, and web3 communications infrastructure startup Notifi.

What's next: Canonical's key areas of focus will be on data infrastructure and analytics, security, interoperability, and identity infrastructure.