MatchMoves and shakes

Singapore-based embedded finance startup MatchMove announced that it has acquired e-commerce specialist Shopmatic in a deal worth $200 million.

Why it matters: The deal shows that embedded finance is moving deeper into the e-commerce realm, giving support to the modern adage that “every company will be a fintech company.”

Details: MatchMove provides banking-as-a-service, virtual and physical cards, and remittance offerings, while Shopmatic offers online shopping, social commerce, and marketplace capabilities to e-commerce SMEs, mostly in India.

The deal will help expand Shopmatic offerings to new geographies, as MatchMove has customers across Singapore, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The combined entity is targeting revenues of $400 million and 4 million customers across 15 countries by 2026, the companies said.

Flashback: MatchMove raised $100 million in equity financing at a $600 million valuation last June, bringing total funding to $183.4 million, according to Crunchbase data.