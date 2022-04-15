Packing the SPAC divorce court
The collapsing confidence in SPACs is setting the stage for the innovation's next phase: the legal mess.
Driving the news: Last week, blank check company Dune Acquisition Corp. filed a lawsuit against TradeZero, a stock-trading fintech. The suit alleges that TradeZero defrauded Dune into buying it.
Why it matters: As the landscape for SPACs darkens, more lawsuits are certain to come. This recent case provides just one model of how a SPAC merger can peter out.
Background: In October, Dune agreed to acquire TradeZero in a deal valuing it at about $556 million.
- The duo put out a press release saying TradeZero's gross margins would exceed 80% for 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Yes, but: Dune says that TradeZero failed to provide audited financials in a timely manner — a breach of contractual obligations — and also alleges TradeZero knowingly provided false projections.
- Dune further alleges that TradeZero dragged its feet and is waiting for the deal's expiration date on July 12, 2022.
- Dune declined to comment on the deal while a TradeZero representative says the company "strongly" disagrees with the allegations in the complaint. "We will vigorously defend all of the allegations made by Dune."
Context: The suit comes amid heavy scrutiny over how SPACs are using projections. The SEC recently proposed a rule to allow investors to sue SPACs for misleading projections.
State of play: SPACs promised to be an innovative new path to going public through these agreements. Now stakeholders are exploring a multitude of creative paths out of them.
- Alleging that it had breached fiduciary duties, shareholders sued Churchill Capital Corp. III in Delaware court over its acquisition of Multiplan Corp.
- Bill Ackman's SPAC, meanwhile, is also facing a lawsuit arguing it should be regulated more onerously, as an investment company.
- "There was a period when people struggled to understand how to litigate the product," David Ni, a partner at Sidley Austin, tells Lucinda, noting that some of the SPACs protective features historically made it difficult to sue. Now "the litigation has become more focused."
The bottom line: With the general SPAC market souring, more lawsuits are certain to pack the SPAC divorce court.