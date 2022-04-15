Packing the SPAC divorce court

The collapsing confidence in SPACs is setting the stage for the innovation's next phase: the legal mess.

Driving the news: Last week, blank check company Dune Acquisition Corp. filed a lawsuit against TradeZero, a stock-trading fintech. The suit alleges that TradeZero defrauded Dune into buying it.

Why it matters: As the landscape for SPACs darkens, more lawsuits are certain to come. This recent case provides just one model of how a SPAC merger can peter out.

Background: In October, Dune agreed to acquire TradeZero in a deal valuing it at about $556 million.

The duo put out a press release saying TradeZero's gross margins would exceed 80% for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Yes, but: Dune says that TradeZero failed to provide audited financials in a timely manner — a breach of contractual obligations — and also alleges TradeZero knowingly provided false projections.

Dune further alleges that TradeZero dragged its feet and is waiting for the deal's expiration date on July 12, 2022.

Dune declined to comment on the deal while a TradeZero representative says the company "strongly" disagrees with the allegations in the complaint. "We will vigorously defend all of the allegations made by Dune."

Context: The suit comes amid heavy scrutiny over how SPACs are using projections. The SEC recently proposed a rule to allow investors to sue SPACs for misleading projections.

State of play: SPACs promised to be an innovative new path to going public through these agreements. Now stakeholders are exploring a multitude of creative paths out of them.

Alleging that it had breached fiduciary duties, shareholders sued Churchill Capital Corp. III in Delaware court over its acquisition of Multiplan Corp.

Bill Ackman's SPAC, meanwhile, is also facing a lawsuit arguing it should be regulated more onerously, as an investment company.

"There was a period when people struggled to understand how to litigate the product," David Ni, a partner at Sidley Austin, tells Lucinda, noting that some of the SPACs protective features historically made it difficult to sue. Now "the litigation has become more focused."

The bottom line: With the general SPAC market souring, more lawsuits are certain to pack the SPAC divorce court.