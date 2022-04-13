Crypto payments service MoonPay raised $86.7 million at a $3.4 billion valuation, much of it from A-list celebrities.

Why it matters: This financing wasn't about raising capital — it's got plenty of that already — but about raising MoonPay's caché and consumer awareness by bringing some high-profile supporters on board.

Investors in the round include names like Drake, Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Bruce Willis, Paris Hilton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Questlove.

And the list goes on and on, with more than 60 musicians, actors and other celebs attached.

Flashback: Last November, MoonPay raised $555 million in a Series A round led by Tiger Global and Coatue.

That round, which already valued the company at $3.4 billion, also had strong celebrity power, with Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures and CAA's Connect Ventures along.

What it does: In short, MoonPay handles payments for crypto exchanges and NFT marketplaces like Coinbase, FTX, and OpenSea.

For celebs, that means operating a concierge service that helps them convert hundreds of thousands — or millions — of dollars in fiat into crypto that can score them a Bored Ape.

But for the rest of us, that usually entails processing a credit card transaction that speeds up the purchase of an NFT on OpenSea.

The company says it has served 10 million customers and processed almost $3 billion in transactions.

Yes, but: MoonPay isn't the only crypto or NFT-focused business looking to cash in on celebrity caché, which usually only goes so far in driving consumer adoption of new technology.