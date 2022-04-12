Newfront Insurance raises at $2.2 billion

Newfront, a San Francisco-based insurance brokerage startup, raised $200 million at a $2.2 billion valuation.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Growth Equity business and B Capital led the round with participation from Founders Fund and Meritech Capital.

Why it matters: Carriers have been at the center of the insurtech sector's recent public market implosion. But Newfront operates as a brokerage that connects multiple carriers to consumers.

Flashback: Just a few weeks ago, another insurtech distributor, Policygenius, raised $125 million at a higher valuation.

Details: Newfront was last valued at $1.35 billion in July after acquiring a more traditional competitor, ABD.