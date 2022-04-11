Goldman Sachs airs caution on Robinhood, Silvergate, and Coinbase

Banking giant Goldman Sachs cut its recommendation on stock brokerage Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) from neutral to sell on Friday.

Why its the BFD: Analysts rarely dish out sells, and when it happens, it usually sparks a variety of chatter around the company's growth, vulnerabilities, strategic plans, etc.

Even bigger — on the BFD status of this move — is that the slash came from Goldman, which was lead-left bookrunner on Robinhood's IPO last year. The shop that brought it public just dished out a 'sell' rating.

Driving the news: Analysts led by Will Nance say Robinhood is facing lower retail interest but is also unlikely to become profitable in 2023.

The bank is also expecting the slowdown in crypto trading volumes to impact the company, Coinbase, and Silvergate.

Bottom line: Robinhood needs to show either faster user growth with new products, or lay out a stronger path to profitability.