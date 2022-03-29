Sequoia Capital enters the expense management market

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Yokoy, a Zurich-based expense management company, raised $80 million in Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital, the firm’s first foray into the space.

Why it matters: For an unsexy part of corporate life, expense management has had a strong allure for venture backers.

Context: Brex, currently the most highly valued company in this subset of fintech, is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Kleiner Perkins, and Ribbit.

Ramp, meanwhile, is backed by Founder's Fund, Coatue and Thrive. Jeeves, also in the space, has backers that include Andreessen Horowitz. Expensify went public in November 2021.

Participating in the Yokoy round were Speedinvest, Visionaries Club and Zinal Growth, Balderton Capital, Six FinTech Ventures, Left Lane and Swisscom Ventures.

Details: Yokoy differentiates itself from its American peers by focusing on the largest of the companies in Europe — businesses that typically have over 10,000 employees.

Since its founding in 2019, the business has completed over $100 million in payment volume. "Once a company outgrows Brex, we would really want them to step into Yokoy," says CEO Philippe Sahli.

He adds thats the company quadrupled its revenue last year, and is on track to do so again this year.

The deal values Yokoy at about $500 million, CNBC first reported, citing a source.

Bottom line: While the company may seek to expand further next year, for now "Europe is still the main focus," Sahli says.