The HBAR Foundation, an organization set up to support the Hedera ecosystem, is committing to deploy $155 million in grants to developers building DeFi applications using that protocol.

Why it matters: The Hedera governing council is led by a number of Fortune 500 companies — including Google, IBM, FIS, Boeing and Avery Dennison — and they want to spur as much third-party developer action on the blockchain as possible.

Details: The grants will go to developers building yield-generation opportunities, fiat onramps via mobile and credit card, and other decentralized applications on Hedera.

The foundation is taking a special interest in staking and liquidity, with $60 million going towards DEX liquidity rewards.

The funding for the grants comes from an allocation of Hedera token HBAR that was given to the foundation to spur development.

Depending on the developer’s needs, grants can be made in HBAR, in fiat, or in a combination of the two, Elaine Song, the foundation's director of ecosystem development, tells Axios.

Of note: The Crypto Economy Fund is one of four active funds the foundation has created to further Hedera adoption.

In addition, it also has a consumer engagement fund, a payments and fintech fund, and a sustainable impact fund.

Yes, but: Grants like this are nothing new and, in many ways, Hedera is simply playing catchup with other DeFi platforms.