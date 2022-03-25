Ola to buy Indian neobank Avail

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Indian mobility company Ola announced plans to acquire Avail Finance, an Indian neobank focused on blue-collar workers.

Why it matters: While most know Ola for its ride-hailing business, the deal will expand its banking and lending capabilities, particularly for its driver-partner workforce. In other words, it's building a super-app.

Between the lines: Ola is no stranger to financial services, having first launched its mobile wallet and payments product Ola Money in 2015.

Since then, it has rolled out other financial products like insurance, credit cards, and vehicle loans for its driver-partners.

More recently, Ola touted the Rs 800 crore (~$105 million) it invested into its financial services business last year and claims to have 40 million customers for its "buy now, pay later" product, Ola Postpaid.

The intrigue: The deal could receive increased scrutiny because Ola's co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is the brother of Avail Finance founder and CEO Ankush Aggarwal.

The companies also share common investors in Alpha Wave Global and Matrix Partners.

And prior to the acquisition, Ola held a 9% stake in Avail via the neobank's Series A round.

Flashback: In December, Ola raised $139 million at a valuation of about $7.3 billion ahead of its planned IPO in the first half of 2022.