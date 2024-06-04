Axios Pro Exclusive Content

New transmission permitting wrinkle

headshot
Illustration of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin holding a long sheet of paper with a lightning bolt on it.

Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Expect the National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor program to be addressed in Sen. Joe Manchin's last-ditch push for a permitting bill.

Why it matters: Josh Hawley opposed the FERC nominees because he's worried about this program, which gives FERC special powers to site certain big power lines.

Zoom in: One of DOE's proposed corridors would run through Missouri, and we could see similar concerns from other states.

  • "As a Republican, I'm not going to vote for other Republican nominees who will not stand up to the power grab that is happening all across the country," Hawley said during the markup.
  • Manchin, in response, said he shares Hawley's concerns and hopes to address them in his permitting bill.
  • "The whole corridor thing, we want to make sure the states have input, states' rights are not trampled on," he told reporters.

Our thought bubble: Manchin is balancing those concerns with calls to build more transmission to meet spiking power demand.

  • That came up a lot during today's House E&C hearing on AI.
  • "FERC's recently issued rule … is a critical first step, but continued work will be needed to address a range of other issues, including cost allocation and interregional planning," EEI's Phil Dion told the committee.

What's next: Manchin said he hopes to have bill text out soon. We'll see.

Go deeper