Expect the National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor program to be addressed in Sen. Joe Manchin's last-ditch push for a permitting bill. Why it matters: Josh Hawley opposed the FERC nominees because he's worried about this program, which gives FERC special powers to site certain big power lines.

Zoom in: One of DOE's proposed corridors would run through Missouri, and we could see similar concerns from other states.

"As a Republican, I'm not going to vote for other Republican nominees who will not stand up to the power grab that is happening all across the country," Hawley said during the markup.

Manchin, in response, said he shares Hawley's concerns and hopes to address them in his permitting bill.

"The whole corridor thing, we want to make sure the states have input, states' rights are not trampled on," he told reporters.

Our thought bubble: Manchin is balancing those concerns with calls to build more transmission to meet spiking power demand.

That came up a lot during today's House E&C hearing on AI.

"FERC's recently issued rule … is a critical first step, but continued work will be needed to address a range of other issues, including cost allocation and interregional planning," EEI's Phil Dion told the committee.

What's next: Manchin said he hopes to have bill text out soon. We'll see.