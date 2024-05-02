The LNG permitting fight is on extended hold. Why it matters: All sides are now dug in for a political brawl — with low odds for new policy news anytime soon.

Driving the news: Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reiterated Wednesday that the department's review of LNG export terminal permitting "should be completed by the end of this year or the beginning of next year."

Granholm didn't disclose the review's final outcome. But in a heated exchange with Rep. Austin Pfluger, she said that after the review, the department will "authorize" some sort of activity.

"We're putting a hold on [them] while there's all this stuff in the queue so that we know when we authorize next, what that will look like," she said. "It's not a ban."

What they're saying: E&C Energy Subcommittee Chair Jeff Duncan said afterward that Granholm's words gave him the impression that DOE will ultimately continue issuing permits after the review.

"I believe this pause, or ban, is going to be lifted sooner or later," he told Axios.

Between the lines: After months of back-and-forth, it's unlikely we'll see much more activity on this issue now that Cabinet secretary budget hearings are winding down.

There's not much left for House Republicans to do short of subpoenaing the administration, after passing a messaging bill to forcibly lift the pause.

Zoom in: House Science, Space and Technology Republicans sent a letter two weeks ago railing against the administration for not giving them enough info about the LNG review.

They haven't gotten what they've asked for, per a spokesperson.

On E&C, a GOP aide simply told Axios Republicans will be seeking more "opportunities to highlight the issue with other parts of the administration."

The other side: Climate Defiance founder Michael Greenberg said Duncan's optimism in response to Granholm concerned him — and that his group wouldn't "be shy" to "raise hell" if it sees "backsliding" from the administration.