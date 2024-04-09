The EPA's fight against cancers
The EPA is becoming a key part of President Biden's efforts to tamp down cancer rates.
Why it matters: The big question is whether regulating the chemicals industry will produce the substantially lower cancer rates that the administration seeks.
- Chemical exposures can lead to cancer, which are trending higher than ever. But industry is fighting the government's risk assessments.
Driving the news: EPA Tuesday announced a new rule clamping down on air emissions from at least 200 chemical facilities.
- The rule is focused on plants that produce ethylene oxide, used for sterilizing medical equipment, and chloroprene, which is used in rubber.
- Officials have marketed this as a part of Biden's "cancer moonshot," which aims to "end cancer as we know it."
Between the lines: The moonshot program has expanded from medical innovation to contamination, following pleas from environmental health experts.
- EPA and the White House have cited the campaign in efforts against asbestos and PFAS.
Zoom in: EPA told Axios that the rule would reduce the risk of air toxics–related cancer within six miles of an impacted facility by 96% and potentially curb cancer incidence within 31 miles of an impacted facility by more than about 60%.
What companies are saying: The industry contends EPA is using an overblown risk value for ethylene oxide.
- Tom Flanigan of the American Chemistry Council told Axios that using the risk value contributed to the rule becoming "based on inflated risks and speculative benefits."
- Denka, which owns a major chloroprene plant in Louisiana, said in a statement it is exploring legal options for challenging the rule. It claimed EPA's compliance deadline would "force" idled operations.
What we're watching: It's probably only a matter of time before Congress takes up this rulemaking, given the heavy impact in House Speaker Mike Johnson's home state.
- Republicans have previously sought to challenge efforts to restrict ethylene oxide emissions specifically via appropriations and oversight tactics. Expect more of that.