The EPA is becoming a key part of President Biden's efforts to tamp down cancer rates. Why it matters: The big question is whether regulating the chemicals industry will produce the substantially lower cancer rates that the administration seeks.

Chemical exposures can lead to cancer, which are trending higher than ever. But industry is fighting the government's risk assessments.

Driving the news: EPA Tuesday announced a new rule clamping down on air emissions from at least 200 chemical facilities.

The rule is focused on plants that produce ethylene oxide, used for sterilizing medical equipment, and chloroprene, which is used in rubber.

Officials have marketed this as a part of Biden's "cancer moonshot," which aims to "end cancer as we know it."

Between the lines: The moonshot program has expanded from medical innovation to contamination, following pleas from environmental health experts.

EPA and the White House have cited the campaign in efforts against asbestos and PFAS.

Zoom in: EPA told Axios that the rule would reduce the risk of air toxics–related cancer within six miles of an impacted facility by 96% and potentially curb cancer incidence within 31 miles of an impacted facility by more than about 60%.

What companies are saying: The industry contends EPA is using an overblown risk value for ethylene oxide.

Tom Flanigan of the American Chemistry Council told Axios that using the risk value contributed to the rule becoming "based on inflated risks and speculative benefits."

Denka, which owns a major chloroprene plant in Louisiana, said in a statement it is exploring legal options for challenging the rule. It claimed EPA's compliance deadline would "force" idled operations.

What we're watching: It's probably only a matter of time before Congress takes up this rulemaking, given the heavy impact in House Speaker Mike Johnson's home state.