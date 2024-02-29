Expect cuts to Interior and EPA funding when lawmakers finally consider a fiscal 2024 spending agreement next week.
Why it matters: Sure, those agencies got big extracurricular spending increases from the IRA — but it comes amid frantic work to finalize regulations and send climate law money out the door before the election.
Driving the news: Lisa Murkowski, the top Senate GOP appropriator on the Interior-EPA bill, said Thursday that it was a "really, really, really hard budget."
- "Nobody's gonna like our Interior budget because we had to cut, and we had to cut a lot," she told reporters.
- Lawmakers negotiated the bill based on the spending limits in the debt ceiling deal.
- She said the bill does include money to pay wildland firefighters.
Zoom in: There are a few remaining riders still being negotiated by leadership, she said, but most of the House GOP's partisan policy provisions dropped out.
- "The overwhelming majority of the riders that the House had wanted to try to advance we just weren't able to accommodate."
On energy-water approps, House subcommittee Chair Chuck Fleischmann said he is going to be "very, very pleased" with the final bill.
- He declined to go into detail. But asked whether enriched uranium funding ($2.5 billion in his initial proposal) made it in, he simply said, "There's a big smile on my face."
Catch up quick: Hill leaders have a deal to pass six spending bills — including those two — by next week.