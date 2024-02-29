Expect cuts to Interior and EPA funding when lawmakers finally consider a fiscal 2024 spending agreement next week. Why it matters: Sure, those agencies got big extracurricular spending increases from the IRA — but it comes amid frantic work to finalize regulations and send climate law money out the door before the election.

Driving the news: Lisa Murkowski, the top Senate GOP appropriator on the Interior-EPA bill, said Thursday that it was a "really, really, really hard budget."

"Nobody's gonna like our Interior budget because we had to cut, and we had to cut a lot," she told reporters.

Lawmakers negotiated the bill based on the spending limits in the debt ceiling deal.

She said the bill does include money to pay wildland firefighters.

Zoom in: There are a few remaining riders still being negotiated by leadership, she said, but most of the House GOP's partisan policy provisions dropped out.

"The overwhelming majority of the riders that the House had wanted to try to advance we just weren't able to accommodate."

On energy-water approps, House subcommittee Chair Chuck Fleischmann said he is going to be "very, very pleased" with the final bill.

He declined to go into detail. But asked whether enriched uranium funding ($2.5 billion in his initial proposal) made it in, he simply said, "There's a big smile on my face."

Catch up quick: Hill leaders have a deal to pass six spending bills — including those two — by next week.