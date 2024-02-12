Share on email (opens in new window)

A key EV trade group has brought on serious GOP lobbying muscle.

Why it matters: The EV sector is increasingly requiring powerful allies on both sides of the aisle, no matter how the 2024 elections shake out.

That's partially due to federal policy fights on emissions standards, tax credits and permitting that are crucial to any nationwide decarbonization of transportation.

Driving the news: The Zero Emission Transportation Association has hired Rebecca Konolige — a House Natural Resources Republican staffer — to head federal affairs, the trade group told Axios.

Konolige had been with Natural Resources Republicans since 2016. She started at ZETA in late January.

What they're saying: "Rebecca brings substantial experience and insight to [our group] as we work to accelerate growth in our domestic mineral and battery supply chains," said ZETA executive director Albert Gore III in a statement.

Between the lines: Should the 2024 elections swing Republicans' way, it'll be beneficial for the newish trade association to have an experienced GOP staffer helming the lobbying arm.

As we've previously reported, a future Trump administration may try to change the IRA's electric vehicle credits … or even go for a repeal.

But permitting might be even more important, because ZETA also represents myriad U.S. battery mineral mining companies.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Konolige had been with the Natural Resources Committee since 2016 (not 2018).