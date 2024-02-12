Scoop: EV group hires GOP resource staffer
A key EV trade group has brought on serious GOP lobbying muscle.
Why it matters: The EV sector is increasingly requiring powerful allies on both sides of the aisle, no matter how the 2024 elections shake out.
- That's partially due to federal policy fights on emissions standards, tax credits and permitting that are crucial to any nationwide decarbonization of transportation.
Driving the news: The Zero Emission Transportation Association has hired Rebecca Konolige — a House Natural Resources Republican staffer — to head federal affairs, the trade group told Axios.
- Konolige had been with Natural Resources Republicans since 2016. She started at ZETA in late January.
What they're saying: "Rebecca brings substantial experience and insight to [our group] as we work to accelerate growth in our domestic mineral and battery supply chains," said ZETA executive director Albert Gore III in a statement.
Between the lines: Should the 2024 elections swing Republicans' way, it'll be beneficial for the newish trade association to have an experienced GOP staffer helming the lobbying arm.
- As we've previously reported, a future Trump administration may try to change the IRA's electric vehicle credits … or even go for a repeal.
- But permitting might be even more important, because ZETA also represents myriad U.S. battery mineral mining companies.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Konolige had been with the Natural Resources Committee since 2016 (not 2018).