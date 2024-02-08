Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Uranium money still in Senate package

The immigration/foreign aid deal may have fallen through, but the uranium money is still alive — for now.

State of play: The stripped-down $95 billion foreign aid package the Senate is now considering includes the $2.7 billion lawmakers have been seeking for domestic enriched uranium.

  • Sans time agreement, the Senate may have to wait until after the weekend for final passage.
  • That's not to mention the House, where it still faces an uncertain fate.
