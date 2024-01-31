The Treasury Department says it'll provide clarity soon to key aspects of the IRA, promising a busy few months for the energy industry on K Street.

Why it matters: How Treasury finishes its job here will significantly influence how businesses deploy capital in the rapidly growing domestic decarbonization sector.

We expect lawmakers to start chiming in on the process to shape how the various credits shake out.

Driving the news: Officials in the "first several months" of the year will roll out key guidance for the EV charging tax credit and the "tech-neutral" energy production and investment tax credits, Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy Lily Batchelder told reporters Tuesday.

Also on the table: further action on the consumer EV tax credit and the sustainable aviation fuel credit.

What they're (not) saying: Batchelder didn't provide any timetable for clarifying the remaining questions around the hydrogen credit that have birthed a comment-letter brawl between environmentalists and the corporate world.