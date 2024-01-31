Treasury's next IRA steps
The Treasury Department says it'll provide clarity soon to key aspects of the IRA, promising a busy few months for the energy industry on K Street.
Why it matters: How Treasury finishes its job here will significantly influence how businesses deploy capital in the rapidly growing domestic decarbonization sector.
- We expect lawmakers to start chiming in on the process to shape how the various credits shake out.
Driving the news: Officials in the "first several months" of the year will roll out key guidance for the EV charging tax credit and the "tech-neutral" energy production and investment tax credits, Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy Lily Batchelder told reporters Tuesday.
- Also on the table: further action on the consumer EV tax credit and the sustainable aviation fuel credit.
What they're (not) saying: Batchelder didn't provide any timetable for clarifying the remaining questions around the hydrogen credit that have birthed a comment-letter brawl between environmentalists and the corporate world.