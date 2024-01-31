Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Treasury's next IRA steps

headshot
an illustration of a one dollar bill with a lightning bolt cut out of the middle

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

The Treasury Department says it'll provide clarity soon to key aspects of the IRA, promising a busy few months for the energy industry on K Street.

Why it matters: How Treasury finishes its job here will significantly influence how businesses deploy capital in the rapidly growing domestic decarbonization sector.

  • We expect lawmakers to start chiming in on the process to shape how the various credits shake out.

Driving the news: Officials in the "first several months" of the year will roll out key guidance for the EV charging tax credit and the "tech-neutral" energy production and investment tax credits, Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy Lily Batchelder told reporters Tuesday.

  • Also on the table: further action on the consumer EV tax credit and the sustainable aviation fuel credit.

What they're (not) saying: Batchelder didn't provide any timetable for clarifying the remaining questions around the hydrogen credit that have birthed a comment-letter brawl between environmentalists and the corporate world.

Go deeper