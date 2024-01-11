Rep. Chris Smith said he got a verbal commitment from Majority Leader Steve Scalise that his cobalt imports bill will come to the floor.

Why it matters: A full House vote on the battery sector's dirty cobalt could be a PR problem for EVs and consumer tech products, even if it doesn't become law.

Driving the news: Smith told Axios that Scalise pledged to bring up the bill — which would force a crackdown on Congolese cobalt — without specifying a date.

"I had a long conversation with him," Smith said. "He likes it a lot."

Smith's bill would prohibit imports of cobalt "mined using child or forced labor" using Section 307 of the 1930 Tariff Act.

Yes, but: Smith's been bullish on his bill ever since we were first to report on its introduction. But we're still waiting to hear back from Scalise's office to confirm this.

Moving Smith's bill through the House may require multiple committees to weigh in or waive their authorities, given the wide jurisdiction of its underlying policy changes.

Smith is revising the bill to put the onus on China, which also funds mining in Congo.

What's next: It feels unlikely we'll see this become a priority until after the House finishes its fights over funding and must-pass authorizations.