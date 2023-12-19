Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Manchin vs. Biden on foreign minerals

Joe Manchin and John Podesta

Manchin, center, and Podesta chat before a May road race in D.C. Photo: Simon Bruty/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin's mineral sourcing concerns continue to bedevil the Biden administration, Jael writes.

Why it matters: Manchin is seeking an authoritative legal opinion that could undermine Treasury's implementation of the IRA's consumer EV tax credit.

Driving the news: Manchin sent a request to the Government Accountability Office on Monday for an opinion on whether Treasury was accurately reading the foreign sourcing language in the EV credit.

Catch up quick: EVs aren't supposed to qualify for the $7,500 credit if they're made with parts or minerals from a "foreign entity of concern," a term Treasury says could apply to firms tied to China and Russia.

  • But Manchin dislikes Treasury's "foreign entity of concern" definition and says the regulation has loopholes that run counter to legislative intent.

The other side: Podesta told reporters Tuesday that the administration will "continue to show fealty to the statute that already passed, and the senator will continue to try to push us in a direction that we think is not warranted by the statute."

