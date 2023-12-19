Manchin vs. Biden on foreign minerals
Sen. Joe Manchin's mineral sourcing concerns continue to bedevil the Biden administration, Jael writes.
Why it matters: Manchin is seeking an authoritative legal opinion that could undermine Treasury's implementation of the IRA's consumer EV tax credit.
Driving the news: Manchin sent a request to the Government Accountability Office on Monday for an opinion on whether Treasury was accurately reading the foreign sourcing language in the EV credit.
Catch up quick: EVs aren't supposed to qualify for the $7,500 credit if they're made with parts or minerals from a "foreign entity of concern," a term Treasury says could apply to firms tied to China and Russia.
- But Manchin dislikes Treasury's "foreign entity of concern" definition and says the regulation has loopholes that run counter to legislative intent.
The other side: Podesta told reporters Tuesday that the administration will "continue to show fealty to the statute that already passed, and the senator will continue to try to push us in a direction that we think is not warranted by the statute."