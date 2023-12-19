Sen. Joe Manchin's mineral sourcing concerns continue to bedevil the Biden administration, Jael writes.

Why it matters: Manchin is seeking an authoritative legal opinion that could undermine Treasury's implementation of the IRA's consumer EV tax credit.

Driving the news: Manchin sent a request to the Government Accountability Office on Monday for an opinion on whether Treasury was accurately reading the foreign sourcing language in the EV credit.

Catch up quick: EVs aren't supposed to qualify for the $7,500 credit if they're made with parts or minerals from a "foreign entity of concern," a term Treasury says could apply to firms tied to China and Russia.

But Manchin dislikes Treasury's "foreign entity of concern" definition and says the regulation has loopholes that run counter to legislative intent.

The other side: Podesta told reporters Tuesday that the administration will "continue to show fealty to the statute that already passed, and the senator will continue to try to push us in a direction that we think is not warranted by the statute."