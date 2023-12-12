Chaos on the Hill in 2023 overshadowed policy deals — and if it continues next year, this Congress risks truly living up to its dysfunctional reputation.

Why it matters: Sure, we've seen changes to NEPA and wins for the nuclear industry. But many lawmakers agree that the 118th Congress is unlikely to solve most of the energy sector's real problems.

"I can't think of what we've done this Congress on energy," Sen. Bill Cassidy told Axios.

State of play: House Republicans early on passed H.R. 1, their sweeping energy package. Parts of that bill became part of the debt ceiling deal. Since then, few big-ticket priorities have moved.

Lawmakers punted on the farm bill and allowed the nation's chemical terrorism safety program to expire.

House leaders have pulled multiple spending bills from the floor amid conservative backlash. Nearly three months into the fiscal year, the two chambers aren't close to agreement on spending for EPA and the Interior and Energy departments.

The only win in that area is that they've avoided a shutdown (so far).

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have focused their committees mostly on implementing the IRA and infrastructure law — with the notable exception of Budget Chair Sheldon Whitehouse, who's taken on insurance and climate change.

EPW Chair Tom Carper is retiring and focused on his legacy. ENR Chair Joe Manchin is also leaving and taking shots at President Biden's energy policy ahead of a potential presidential bid.

"I'm very proud of what we've done on the non-legislative side, as far as working with the administration on implementation of the IRA," Rep. Sean Casten told Axios. "But as far as legislative activity, I mean, we've voted to censure a lot of people."

Zoom in: Energy messaging bills and oversight investigations have been left in the lurch.

Remember the ESG bills that House Financial Services advanced in July? None has seen a floor vote. And we've yet to see anything like a hearing with BlackRock's Larry Fink, the highest-profile target of Republican wrath on the issue.

Republicans haven't dug up any Solyndra-level DOE loan scandals apart from that Microvast situation we told you about.

On permitting, each chamber has its own nuclear and hydropower bills that could see floor consideration.

But the odds of more permitting bills becoming law dwindle by the day as campaign season nears.

These days, Republicans seem most concerned about how Biden's implementing the NEPA language in the debt deal.

"It's going to be hard to do a permitting bill when the administration's not following the law on the permitting reforms we've already passed," House Natural Resources chair Bruce Westerman told Axios.

What they're saying: Sen. Dan Sullivan said the debt deal's permitting provisions were "minimal."

"The one thing where we've really missed an opportunity is on permitting reform … There's not enough courage. [Democrats] know it's the right thing to do."

Cassidy said of the language: "It doesn't seem to have [had] much of an impact.

Yes, but: Let's give this Congress a little credit.

The defense bill set to pass this week includes bipartisan legislation to develop domestic supplies of enriched uranium for commercial nuclear power.

The debt deal did make the first major changes to NEPA in decades. Experts think it will lead to faster environmental reviews.

Westerman is working on a bipartisan bill to expand outdoor recreation access with his progressive counterpart, Raul Grijalva.

Whatever you think of the GOP's anti-ESG push, Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan is pursuing an investigation of private companies and nonprofits, announcing new subpoenas of Vanguard and Arjuna Capital on Monday.

Rep. John Curtis noted that Democrats also struggled to pass legislation during the first session of the 117th Congress.

They suffered a few months of infighting before the IIJA became law in November 2021. For a long time, the IRA looked completely dead.

"I would say you've got to give us a whole full term to really render just judgment," he said.

The bottom line: Divided government was never going to be particularly functional. But the Kevin McCarthy ouster showed how little room there is to legislate.