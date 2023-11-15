Don't hold your breath for Congress to focus on the new National Climate Assessment.
Why it matters: The critical scientific document — which often caused political shockwaves under former President Trump — isn't turning heads on the Hill amid mayhem over must-pass measures and funding the government.
Instead, we anticipate its findings will trickle through congressional business in subtle ways by giving some legislative efforts a lift.
Driving the news: Axios asked House Science, Space and Technology Committee Chair Frank Lucas whether he'll hold hearings on the assessment. Lucas said he hadn't "had time to give it a thought" between conversations over a continuing resolution and a farm bill extension.
"The plate's been kinda full," Lucas said in a packed House elevator.