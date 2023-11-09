The Energy Department yesterday announced a joint effort with the U.K. to collaborate on fusion research.

Why it matters: It could accelerate the materials and modeling advancements the nascent industry says it needs to commercialize and juice investments on Capitol Hill.

Driving the news: The partnership aims to coordinate R&D efforts and build the supply chains the industry would need in the future.

Of note: Andrew Bowie, the U.K.'s minister for nuclear and networks, was in town yesterday to meet with Deputy Secretary David Turk and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, one of the Hill's biggest fusion enthusiasts.