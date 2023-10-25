Axios Pro Exclusive Content

What we're watching on approps

headshot
Oct 25, 2023
Illustration of the Capitol dome

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

With a speaker now in place, the House may finally move its energy-water approps bill this week. And the Senate's acting too!

Why it matters: We have just over three weeks until government funding expires, so both chambers will need to move quickly to start negotiating a deal.

Driving the news: The House passed the rule to consider the energy-water bill directly before ousting Kevin McCarthy. Debate is expected to begin shortly with votes tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Senate is starting votes on a huge slate of amendments to a minibus package that includes the agriculture, transportation and veterans spending bills.

  • We look to be headed toward another CR, but how long it runs is up in the air.

What we're watching: Environmental groups were aflame about an amendment from Sen. Marco Rubio that would block new federal energy efficiency standards. It failed in a 47-51 vote Wednesday afternoon.

The bottom line: It's appropriations season at last.

Go deeper