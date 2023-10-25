What we're watching on approps
With a speaker now in place, the House may finally move its energy-water approps bill this week. And the Senate's acting too!
Why it matters: We have just over three weeks until government funding expires, so both chambers will need to move quickly to start negotiating a deal.
Driving the news: The House passed the rule to consider the energy-water bill directly before ousting Kevin McCarthy. Debate is expected to begin shortly with votes tomorrow.
- New Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly promised as much in a letter to the GOP conference outlining his agenda.
Meanwhile, the Senate is starting votes on a huge slate of amendments to a minibus package that includes the agriculture, transportation and veterans spending bills.
- We look to be headed toward another CR, but how long it runs is up in the air.
What we're watching: Environmental groups were aflame about an amendment from Sen. Marco Rubio that would block new federal energy efficiency standards. It failed in a 47-51 vote Wednesday afternoon.
- Sens. Kevin Cramer and Joe Manchin will also see a vote on their amendment to halt a federal rule requiring emissions targets for highways.
The bottom line: It's appropriations season at last.