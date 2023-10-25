Share on email (opens in new window)

With a speaker now in place, the House may finally move its energy-water approps bill this week. And the Senate's acting too!

Why it matters: We have just over three weeks until government funding expires, so both chambers will need to move quickly to start negotiating a deal.

Driving the news: The House passed the rule to consider the energy-water bill directly before ousting Kevin McCarthy. Debate is expected to begin shortly with votes tomorrow.

New Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly promised as much in a letter to the GOP conference outlining his agenda.

Meanwhile, the Senate is starting votes on a huge slate of amendments to a minibus package that includes the agriculture, transportation and veterans spending bills.

We look to be headed toward another CR, but how long it runs is up in the air.

What we're watching: Environmental groups were aflame about an amendment from Sen. Marco Rubio that would block new federal energy efficiency standards. It failed in a 47-51 vote Wednesday afternoon.

Sens. Kevin Cramer and Joe Manchin will also see a vote on their amendment to halt a federal rule requiring emissions targets for highways.

The bottom line: It's appropriations season at last.