Mike Johnson's energy record

Mike Johnson falls solidly in the GOP's conservative wing. But he doesn't have a long record on energy or climate, leaving a potential opening for fellow Louisianan Steve Scalise to take on a bigger role as majority leader.

Why it matters: Johnson's opposition to the 2020 election results and gay marriage could make dealmaking difficult with Democrats.

Between the lines: As we've told you a few times now, a new speaker is unlikely to drastically change the GOP's course on energy policy.

But Johnson does have experience in permitting issues, previously authoring legislation and amendments targeting species reviews for offshore projects.

This Congress, he's cosponsored a handful of standard issue GOP energy bills, including stuff going after gas stove bans and the IRA's methane fee.

"The president should do everything in his power to make it easier, not harder, for America to produce more oil and gas," Johnson said last March, responding to rising gas prices from the war in Ukraine.

He's also the lead sponsor of the Securing Our Borders and Wilderness Act, which would authorize Customs and Border Protection to do patrols and use motorized vehicles in wilderness areas managed by Interior.

What they're saying: Johnson has also previously denied climate science, saying during one 2017 town hall that he has "seen data on the other side."

"The climate is changing, but the question is, is the climate changing because of natural cycles of the atmosphere over the span of history? Or is it changing because we drive SUVs? I don't believe in the latter."

Those views could mean a rocky relationship with the conservative climate activists who had gained influence in Kevin McCarthy world.

The bottom line: Johnson is going to have a monumental staffing task in front of him, given that doesn't have a committee chairmanship or leadership office full of policy aides.