Casten talks transmission, crashing clown cars

Axios had a chance on Wednesday to sit down with Rep. Sean Casten, one of the Hill's biggest energy nerds, at Hawk 'n' Dove for a conversation about transmission policy.

Why it matters: Casten offered some insights on where Congress is and how Democrats are trying to set themselves up for policymaking in a future, less chaotic time.

Here's an abbreviated version of the conversation…

To what extent can FERC make big policy changes on its own?

There's no question but that FERC has the authority to address huge issues in our energy system, in our climate system, both on the physical assets and the market design.

I think Congress' role sometimes is to nudge them a little bit and say, "We know you have the authority. We need to give you an obligation."

You have a draft bill, the Clean Electricity and Transmission Acceleration Act, with Mike Levin. Can you talk about the theory of change here and the ideas behind that bill?

What Mike and I set out to do was basically to create the Democratic energy permitting bill.

First, fix the profit incentives because the challenge that clean energy has is that it's cheap. You have to give [utilities] who have a vested interest in keeping the price high an incentive to bring cheap generation into their system.

If you fix the profit incentive, then move on to participation — make sure the communities that are affected by this have a voice at the table.

And if you do that, then you have a fairly small permitting challenge that remains.

Do you see this bill as something to aspire to in 2025, after the election?

If you get the policy right, you can then sometimes make the politics follow. The reverse is never true.

The only real transmission permitting bill that was being put forward was the [Joe] Manchin consensus effort out of the Senate, which was not a policy bill. It was, what does Manchin think can get through the Senate?

So what we wanted to do was say, "Let's get the right policy out there." And, yes, if we have robust Democratic majorities … we'll get this through.

On the other hand, there are various scenarios where, at some point between now and November, a clown car is going to crash, and there's going to be clown detritus all over the big top. And they're going to be saying, "Will someone please rescue me?"

Let's at least have something where we can say, "These are the conditions of our rescue."

Where do you land on changing NEPA or the Endangered Species Act?

Fundamentally, there's very little need to talk about environmental laws.

If your goal is to run a pipe that can spill things through my backyard, that's an environmental issue. Just running high voltage power from point A to point B, that's not really an environmental issue.