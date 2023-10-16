Congress returns this week to a mile-long to-do list for the energy sector but no House speaker.

Why it matters: The longer this saga goes on, the more difficult it will be to reach any compromise on permitting — or even must-pass bills.

Driving the news: Lawmakers are running out of time to get approps done and avoid a shutdown. The farm bill's in limbo. The NDAA isn't done. Program reauthorizations that should be easy, like FAA or even CFATS, are stuck amid the chaos.

We expect the Senate will keep plugging away on must-pass items and nominations while committee business resumes as normal. But things aren't normal around here (if they ever were).

State of play: Lawmakers told us last week they hope to continue passing the individual spending bills they began under Kevin McCarthy once the House returns to business.

They're expecting to immediately turn to the energy-water bill, which they started on just before tossing McCarthy, Subcommittee Chair Chuck Fleischmann told Nick.

"We've done about 70% of the process," he said. "I fervently believe we can get to 100%, and then there's going to have to be, by necessity, a negotiation with the Senate and the White House."

But their window is shrinking, with just about a month to go until the next spending deadline.

Quick take: Hardliners already sank a speakership in part because McCarthy sought Democratic votes on the CR in September.

Any kind of negotiation is going to be fraught, especially if the speaker is Jim Jordan or another hardliner.

Meanwhile, this drama is tossing negotiations on the farm bill, NDAA and FAA bills further into uncharted territory.

Lots of crucial short term reauthorizations will get wrapped into a CR or spending deal, if there even is one.

But the House GOP does not look like a group of people capable of striking major legislative deals right now.

Between the lines: The far right's ousting of McCarthy showcased how hard it'll be to reach any new agreements between the parties on priority items like permitting, former FERC Chair Neil Chatterjee told Nick last week.

No matter who the speaker is, they're probably not going to change course drastically on energy policy.

But the fact that hardliners succeeded "is a bad omen for any kind of bipartisan outcome on permitting reform," Chatterjee said.

The bottom line: For industry interests, it doesn't really matter who the speaker is. It just needs to be someone.