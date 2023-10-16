Share on email (opens in new window)

ACORE CEO Greg Wetstone doesn't see the IRA living up to its potential — yet, Nick writes.

Why it matters: ACORE has been a major voice in advocating for new transmission policies to get more low-carbon power onto the grid. Its membership includes a huge group of renewable energy developers and customers.

Wetstone, who's stepping down from the helm of ACORE once it names a successor, chatted with Nick on the sidelines of the group's annual Grid Forum last week.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation…

🔋 IRA pathways: Wetstone thinks 2023 will end up a "really good year" for renewable installations, but he doesn't think the U.S. is quite on track with its emissions goals yet.

"We're dealing with some real headwinds. I think the IRA has tremendous potential, and I'm hopeful we'll see that reflected in '23, but I don't think we're close yet to realizing our full potential."

The pace will have to accelerate, he said, to hit the law's projected emissions cuts: roughly 40% under 2005 levels by 2030.

⚡️Transmission politics: One of ACORE's big priorities right now is getting Republicans interested in transmission siting and planning reforms.

"I think we've got a foothold, but we're not far enough," Wetstone said.

He called the BIG WIRES Act "a really important marker for what we need to do."

"We're so far behind where our economic competitors in Europe and China — and even South America — have gone with investment in the grid."

Ultimately, he said, Congress is going to need to make further federal investments, whether that means appropriated dollars or a tax credit, to build out the grid.

✍️ Other policy priorities: "Issues related to getting the private sector finance investment we need are really important," he said.