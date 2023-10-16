ACORE chief on IRA progress, transmission
ACORE CEO Greg Wetstone doesn't see the IRA living up to its potential — yet, Nick writes.
Why it matters: ACORE has been a major voice in advocating for new transmission policies to get more low-carbon power onto the grid. Its membership includes a huge group of renewable energy developers and customers.
- Wetstone, who's stepping down from the helm of ACORE once it names a successor, chatted with Nick on the sidelines of the group's annual Grid Forum last week.
Here are a few highlights from the conversation…
🔋 IRA pathways: Wetstone thinks 2023 will end up a "really good year" for renewable installations, but he doesn't think the U.S. is quite on track with its emissions goals yet.
- "We're dealing with some real headwinds. I think the IRA has tremendous potential, and I'm hopeful we'll see that reflected in '23, but I don't think we're close yet to realizing our full potential."
- The pace will have to accelerate, he said, to hit the law's projected emissions cuts: roughly 40% under 2005 levels by 2030.
⚡️Transmission politics: One of ACORE's big priorities right now is getting Republicans interested in transmission siting and planning reforms.
- "I think we've got a foothold, but we're not far enough," Wetstone said.
- He called the BIG WIRES Act "a really important marker for what we need to do."
- "We're so far behind where our economic competitors in Europe and China — and even South America — have gone with investment in the grid."
- Ultimately, he said, Congress is going to need to make further federal investments, whether that means appropriated dollars or a tax credit, to build out the grid.
✍️ Other policy priorities: "Issues related to getting the private sector finance investment we need are really important," he said.
- That includes banking regulations, international tax guidance and "workforce training issues."
- On permitting, Wetstone doesn't see a need to open up the Endangered Species, Clean Air or Clean Water acts to major changes.
- "I don't think we need to look to any kind of fundamental changes to our national environmental laws to get it done."