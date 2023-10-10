Share on email (opens in new window)

Senators of both parties are worried the House speaker drama will halt legislating and make the U.S. look bad globally.

Why it matters: Approps are in complete limbo, and the acrimony in the House means things might not get much better once there's a new speaker.

The prospects for a bipartisan deal on environmental permitting now look even slimmer.

From a couple of telling interviews last week:

"It makes everything more difficult. They seem directionless at this point, the Republican leadership. Maybe once the speaker gets elected, things will smooth out." John Hickenlooper: "We're being judged by both our allies and our rivals around the world on whether we can compromise, cooperate, work together. That's something both the Senate and the House have to recognize, that there's a consequence here that is even beyond one issue or another."

Yes, but: Sen. Joe Manchin doesn't think permitting negotiations, still in early stages, will be upended.

"I think we'll get something done [in the Senate]. Now, whether they take it up or not, or how they feel about it, I can't tell you until they put their team together," he told Axios.

Our thought bubble: Lawmakers love to sound optimistic. We take all happy permitting talk with a healthy grain of salt.