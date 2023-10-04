If you're looking for clarity on what's going to happen next week, lawmakers don't know much more than you do.

What we're watching: Appropriations is a big question mark. The House approved a rule for debate on the energy-water bill directly before starting on the motion to vacate Tuesday.

Must-pass legislation, including the farm bill, stands in limbo.

Some staff insist hearings will continue as scheduled, but it's hard to feel certain about anything with so much chaos in the chamber.

For example, a members day hearing is scheduled in the House Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday, the same day as the scheduled speaker's election.

"We intend to proceed with this hearing unless notified of floor votes or conference meetings that would conflict," said committee spokesperson Rebekah Hoshiko.

The intrigue: "In the first Congress I served in, the 103rd, the committees would have kept on going just fine. After the 1994 election, committees were given instruction from the speaker's office," former GOP Rep. Bob Inglis told Axios. "So the committees will be adrift."